Kher a good actor but some comments political, says Congress

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday said that Anupam Kher, who was on Wednesday appointed FTII chairman, was a very good actor but some of his comments had “less to with cinema and more with politics”.

To a question on the appointment at the party’s media briefing here, Congress spokesperson R.P.N Singh said the actor has given some immense performances and hoped he will bring changes for the betterment of the institution.

“He has given some immense performances on TV as well as on big screen and without doubt. But you and I and the country knows why he has been made the chairman of the FTII and if he has been made just because of his acting skills.

“The country is seeing what all he has been saying (is) less to do with cinema, more to do with politics,” he said.

Kher, who has acted in over 500 movies and is a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Wednesday named Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

The husband of actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher, will succeed the controversial Gajendra Chauhan, whose appointment in 2014 had triggered widespread student protests.

Related posts:









