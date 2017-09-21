Kuldeep gets hat-trick as India beat Australia in second ODI

Kolkata: India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates as he gets his first hat-trick during the second ODI cricket match between India and Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sept 21, 2017. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav bagged a hat-trick as India rode a dominant bowling performance to bowl out Australia for 202 and win the second One-Day International (ODI) by 50 runs at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

In three successive deliveries, Kuldeep (3/54) took the wickets of Mathew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in the 33rd over to become the second bowler in limited overs cricket to script a hat-trick at this venue and only the third Indian to record the rare feat in 50 overs cricket.

Besides Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/56) starred with the ball for the hosts as Steve Smith (59) and Marcus Stoinis (62 not out) scored half-centuries for the tourists.

Earlier, India posted 252 riding Virat Kohli’s 92 and Ajinkya Rahane’s 55.

India now lead the five-match series 2-0.

