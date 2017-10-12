Las Vegas massacre survivor files lawsuit

Las Vegas, Oct 12 (IANS) A California student injured in the Las Vegas massacre has filed a lawsuit against a hotel, concert promoter and bump stock manufacturers, claiming that they were all liable in the mass shooting that claimed 59 lives, the media reported.

The claims against MGM Resorts International, which owns both Mandalay Bay and the concert venue that hosted the festival on October 1, raise more questions about a timeline that has changed numerous times — and, according to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, could change again, reports CNN.

The suit filed by Paige Gasper on Wednesday also questions why the hotel staff did not notice gunman Stephen Paddock’s behaviour in several instances.

It accused MGM, of failing to respond in a timely manner to the shooting of Mandalay Bay security officer Jesus Campos, who had gone to the 32nd floor to check on an alert from another guest room and who was shot six minutes prior to the massacre beginning.

Gasper’s legal team, however, feels there is plenty of room for blame, but they insisted that their client’s lawsuit was not about a payday. Rather, it was about improving security and protocols at hotels and other venues, CNN quoted the lawyers as saying.

“If allowed, evil will find a way to hurt and destroy,” said Gasper’s mother, Heather Selken. “This can no longer be allowed.”

When bullets fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay began ripping through the crowd, Gasper, 21, was shot in the right armpit, according to her complaint.

The bullet went through breast tissue, shattered a rib, lacerated her liver and then exited her body.

Live Nation, the festival promoter, was also named in the suit for allegedly failing to “build and mark” adequate emergency exits and train its employees how to respond in an emergency.

“There was no plan in place for an emergency evacuation, and no announcer took over the sound system to provide instructions,” a lawyer told CNN.

He added that no police departments or city officials were named in the suit because they “did the very best they could possibly do”.

Paddock shot numerous rounds into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his room. He continued firing for about nine to 11 minutes.

The retired accountant was found dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Related posts:









