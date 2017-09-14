Let commander behind Amarnath Yatra attack killed in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 14 (IANS) Top LeT commander Abu Ismail, who carried out the attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in July, was killed on Thursday along with another Pakistani militant in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Security forces following specific information about the presence of militants in Aarigam (Nowgam) village in the outskirts of Srinagar city launched a cordon and search operation on Thursday.

“As the security forces tightened the cordon, the hiding militants opened fire at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter.

Two foreign militants, both Pakistan nationals, were killed in this encounter, including Abu Ismail, the top LeT commander, who planned and carried out the attack on a bus of Amarnath Yatris in Anantnag district on July 10 this year, police said.

Eight pilgrims were killed and 13 others injured in the attack on the Amarnath yatris bus.

The killing of Abu Ismail is seen as a major success by the security forces in their continuing anti-militancy operations.

