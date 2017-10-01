‘Let’s Make a Deal’ host Monty Hall dead at 96

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Monty Hall, host and co-creator of reality show “Lets Make a Deal”, has passed away at the age of 96.

According to his daughter Joanna Gleason, Hall died from heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills surrounded by friends and family on Saturday, reports tmz.com.

Gleason said her father was proud of his show because it gave him the platform to help people.

Hall began his TV career in the 1950s by working on several children’s shows. He moved on to host network game shows, and struck it big with “Let’s Make a Deal” in 1963. The show ran for 13 years and returned for a short run in the 1990s.

“Let’s Make a Deal” was adapted in India as “Khullja Sim Sim”, which was hosted by Aman Verma.

