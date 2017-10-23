Loveneet Kaur Mangat found dead at Niagara

Region of Peel– Investigators from 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau with the assistance of Niagara Regional Police have confirmed that a missing 26 year-old female was located deceased. On Wednesday, October 4, Loveneet Kaur Mangat was reported missing. She was last seen, at approximately 6:00 a.m., at her residence located in the area of Shallford Road and Vernor Drive in the City of Mississauga. Investigators believe that Loveneet Kaur Mangat has travelled by transit to the Niagara Falls area. On Tuesday, October 10, Niagara Regional Police located a deceased female who was later identified as Loveneet Kaur Mangat. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.

Related posts:









