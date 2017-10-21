Madhuri Dixit visits Taj Mahal with family

Agra, Oct 21 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit-Nene visited Taj Mahal with her family. The actress says her “love affair with India goes on”.

Madhuri took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photograph in which the couple along with their two sons Arin and Rayaan, and other members of the family can be seen posing in front of the 17th century marble mausoleum.

The actress, who earlier this week celebrated her 18th marriage anniversary with husband Shriram Nene, also shared a throwback image of her husband and his sister in front of Taj Mahal.

“Loved this shot of Ram and his sister. Now flash forward. The love affair with India goes on. Jai Hind,” Madhuri wrote in the caption.

Madhuri got married to Shriram Nene, who is a doctor by profession, on October 17 in 1999.

Related posts:









