Mamata accuses centre of instigating unrest in the hills

Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Central government of instigating unrest in the hills.

“The peace at the hills was disturbed for a few days due to Delhi’s instigation but peace has returned to the hills again. No one will be able to create unrest in the hills and in Jangalmahal. The government will take action against those who try to instigate,” she said.

She also appealed to the people of the hills and Jangalmahal not to listen to any form of instigation or rumours.

Banerjee, who was in Jhargram for administrative meeting, described the state as a land where people of all religions were living happily.

“We keep Dalits close to our heart, protect tribals and the minorities in West Bengal. This is the culture of West Bengal,” she added.

Related posts:









