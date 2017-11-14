Mayor Tory to lead business mission to New York City

Toronto – Mayor John Tory will lead a business mission to New York City this week focusing on technology and innovation.

The two-day mission, which begins today, will include a visit to Sidewalk Labs, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. Waterfront Toronto announced last month that Sidewalk Labs won the bid to be the innovation and funding partner for the Quayside district.

The Mayor will participate in a roundtable at the Grand Central Tech (GCT) innovation hub with the MaRS Discovery District (MaRS) to promote the strategic eastern alliance between New York and Toronto’s tech markets. MaRS@GCT was launched this month to support Canadian technology ventures looking to expand their reach into the United States.

Mayor Tory will also co-host an evening Tech in Toronto reception with a group of Toronto technology founders to promote the size and growth of the Toronto technology ecosystem.

“I’m proud that Toronto is emerging as the global centre for urban innovation and technology,” said Mayor Tory. “I am dedicated to promoting our rapidly growing technology companies and building key alliances with companies in other strong cities like New York.”

Tomorrow, the Mayor will take part in the Toronto Global launch in New York along with the Mayors of Brampton and Mississauga, and the Regional Chairs of Durham and York. The event will introduce Toronto Global to New York-based businesses and encourage these companies to expand into the Toronto Region.

“The Toronto Region has diverse opportunities and vibrant partnerships in New York City, which is a main gateway to the larger U.S. market,” said Mayor Tory. “This business mission will help tell the story of what’s happening in the Greater Toronto Area and bring even more opportunities and investment to our region.”

Toronto Global was launched in February to promote the Toronto Region and attract foreign direct investment. Toronto Global is funded by the provincial and federal governments, the Cities of Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton, and the Regional Municipalities of York, Halton and Durham.

The delegation will also include representatives from Economic Development and Culture, the Consulate General of Canada in New York and the Ontario International-New York Trade & Investment Office, along with the President and CEO of the Toronto Region Board of Trade and the Toronto Financial Services Alliance.

