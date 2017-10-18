Media obsessed with link-up rumours: Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was romantically linked to her “A Gentleman…” co-star Sidharth Malhotra, is unfazed by link-up rumours and says media is obsessed with it.



When “A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky” released in August, more than the film, people were interested in what was cooking between the two actors. They even shot “the longest kiss in Bollywood” for the film.



Asked if Jacqueline would stop acting with Sidharth, she told IANS in a recorded response: “If that was the case, then I wouldn’t be working with a lot of co-stars because link-up rumour is something that the media is obsessed with. So no, that doesn’t mean that you stop working with people because of that.”



On the contrary, she believes in joining forces with them again.



“It’s important to continue working with them because you know yourself that they (rumours) are not true. You can’t do according to what people say about you, think about you, how people judge you because that would be the wrong way to lead your life,” said the actress, who once dated filmmaker Sajid Khan.



“So, Sid (Sidharth) and I are extremely good friends. We have worked together twice now… in ‘Brothers’ and ‘A Gentleman…’,” she added.



She is open to working with him again “if the right script comes along”.



Right now, she has every reason to celebrate.



While 2017 hasn’t been good for the Hindi film industry in terms of business as even big budget films like superstar Salman Khan’s “Tubelight” and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Jab Harry Met Sejal” couldn’t create fireworks at the box office, her film “Judwaa 2” is spinning gold.



“Judwaa 2”, also starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 16 days, its makers said. It released on September 29.



She doesn’t want to take the entire credit for its success.



“Every character and actor did their job very well in the film. It’s a joint effort of everyone in making the film a success,” said Jacqueline.



The David Dhawan directorial, backed by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, is a reboot of the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer “Judwaa”.

