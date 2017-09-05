Michael Jackson’s son can’t do the moonwalk

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson says he cannot do the iconic moonwalk his father used to perform.

Prince is working in the music business as a video music producer and says it was never an option for him to try to become a singer, reports mirror.co.uk.

In an interview on British TV show “This Morning” on Monday, Prince said: “I can’t sing, I can’t dance, I can’t do any of that. I tried to do the moonwalk and it’s embarrassing.”

Prince, 20, lost his father in June 2009 when he was just 12 years old.

Related posts:









