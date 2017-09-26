Milkha Singh unveils wax figure for Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

Chandigarh, (IANS) ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh on Tuesday unveiled his first wax figure for the upcoming Madame Tussauds in Delhi.

The figure of the legendary runner will be displayed at the sports zone of Delhi’s Madame Tussauds, where he will join other national and international sports icons in an interactive themed environment.

“This figure will allow visitors to cherish the winning moment of 1958, where he won his first gold medal,” a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds said here.

“Milkha’s detailed figure was crafted from over 300 measurements and photographs, by several highly skilled artists from Madame Tussauds. It is sculpted in a spectacular sprint pose. This posture was chosen from his victorious win at the Commonwealth Games in 1958. Viewers are bound to be awestruck and will be driven back to this moment of pride, seeing Milkha Singh’s figure at the immersive zone of the attraction,” the spokesperson said.

After unveiling his wax figure, Milkha said: “I am very happy to receive such honour of getting my wax figure at the upcoming Madame Tussauds Delhi. To see my wax figure next to such icons at Madame Tussauds Delhi is an accolade in itself.

“I am grateful to Madame Tussauds for their creativity and respect their team’s dedication and efforts they have devoted in crafting the figure. The whole process has been a joyful journey and I am amazed to see the result today.”

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd, said media here during the unveiling: “To honour Milkha Singh is a prestigious moment for all of us at Madame Tussauds. His hard work, achievements and contributions to Indian sports is a motivation for all.

“Madame Tussauds is renowned all over the world for immortalising icons from every sphere giving their fans the opportunity to be with them and experience a magical world of entertainment. Milkha Singh’s figure will inspire our guests as he is one of the loved sports stars of our country,”

Madame Tussauds Delhi is an attraction that will portray the world of Bollywood and Hollywood, renowned sports, history and political personalities under one roof, through planned themes and interactive areas.

Madame Tussauds, which started from is famous London museum, has smaller centres in a few other countries.

