Minsiter Coteau announces $530,000 for South Asian Autism Alliance Centre

Ontario is providing support forcounselling, workshops and peer support groups for parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder through a new investment in Scarborough’s South Asian Autism Awareness Centre (SAAAC).

Michael Coteau,Minister of Children and Youth Services,was at the centre today to announce the investment in two SAAAC programs,whichtakea culturally sensitive approach to supporting newcomers and South Asian community families:

Assessment, Development, Empowerment (ADE) – providingparents and caregivers with information to help them navigate autism-related services, build a strong network of support and learn basic behavioural and communication teaching strategies.

SAAAC CARESParental Mental Health Program –educating, empowering and supporting caregivers who require post-diagnosis emotional support and counselling as they build their knowledge.

The investmentannounced today is in addition to the new Ontario Autism Program, which began implementation in June 2017. The program is transforming how children and youth with Autism Spectrum Disorderand their families receive services and supports. The new Ontario Autism Program will ensure autism services for children and youth are delivered consistently across the province, allow for flexibility and choice based on each child’s needs, and give families confidence in receiving quality services.

Ontario is committed to providing supports for the whole family. Through the Ontario Autism Programand programs such as those provided by South Asian Autism Awareness Centre,the province is helping parents and caregivers develop the skills they need to support their child or youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder to help them thrive and reach their full potential.

“I applaud the South Asian Autism Awareness Centre’s grassroots efforts to support parentsas they navigate and cope with their Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis and its ensuing effects. Parents and caregivers have a tremendous role to play in helping their child or youth withAutism Spectrum Disorder, and, as a parent myself, I know how vital community services can be. Thank you to South Asian Autism Awareness Centrefor your hard work, and I look forward to continuing to hear your success stories.”

—Michael Coteau, Minister of Children and Youth Services

“The South Asian Autism Awareness Centrehas been working with families since our inception in 2008. Our experiences have shown us that in order to help individuals with developmental disabilities, you must help their parents and caregivers. Our services enable parents and caregivers to be connected, empowered, and well-informed in their journey to provide support for their loved ones. We thank the Ministry of Children and Youth Servicesfor recognizing the importance of parent support programs and how imperative it is alongside the new Ontario Autism Program.”

–Geetha Moorthy, Executive Director, South Asian Autism Awareness Centre.

