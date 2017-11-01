Modi condemns New York terror attack

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in New York in which eight persons were run over by a truck.

“Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with those injured,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Eight persons were killed and 12 injured after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, the city Mayor Bill de Blasio said, calling the attack an “act of terror”. The suspect has been arrested.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’ Neil said the suspect was a 29-year-old man, who was not from the city.

According to reports, the attacker is Sayfullo Saipov from Florida, .

