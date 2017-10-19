Modi conveys Diwali greetings to INSV Tarini crew

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed Diwali greetings to the crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, currently on a mission to circumnavigate the globe.

Modi also communicated with the crew through video call and wished them a “Happy Diwali” on behalf of the nation. He also wished them success in their mission.

The Prime Minister had earlier met the crew of INSV Tarini on August 16 this year before they embarked on the 22,100 nautical mile circumnavigation journey.

Tarini is currently approaching their first stop in Fremantle, Australia and is expected to reach there on Sunday (October 22) after covering 4,770 nautical miles.

The Prime Minister also conveyed birthday greetings in advance to two of the crew — Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi and Lt. Payal Gupta — whose birthdays are coming up shortly.

