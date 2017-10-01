Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 71st birthday and hailed his concern for the poor and marginalised.

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life devoted to the service of our nation.

“Since his tenure began, Rashtrapati ji has endeared himself to the people of India through his simple and compassionate nature.

“I have always found Rashtrapati ji to be sensitive towards the aspirations of 125 crore Indians, especially the poor and marginalised,” the Prime Minister said in a statement.

President Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, in Paraukh village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district.

