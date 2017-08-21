Modi, Shah meet BJP Chief Ministers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah (R) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a BJP National Council meeting at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on August 9, 2014. Leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party called on followers to gear up for key state elections in order to extend the Hindu nationalist movement's grip on the country. AFP PHOTO/RAVEENDRAN (Photo credit should read RAVEENDRAN/AFP/Getty Images)

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on Monday met Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

All 13 Chief Ministers and six Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party were present at the meeting that started around 6 p.m.

The agenda is to discuss the implementation of the central government’s schemes as well as the developmental works in these states.

Earlier this week, Shah held a meeting with Union Ministers and party officials for the BJP’s “Mission 350-plus” for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

This issue would be discussed in Monday’s meeting, sources said.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi will meet some BJP Chief Ministers individually on Tuesday, sources said.

