Modi, Shah meet BJP Chief Ministers
New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on Monday met Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.
All 13 Chief Ministers and six Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party were present at the meeting that started around 6 p.m.
The agenda is to discuss the implementation of the central government’s schemes as well as the developmental works in these states.
Earlier this week, Shah held a meeting with Union Ministers and party officials for the BJP’s “Mission 350-plus” for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
This issue would be discussed in Monday’s meeting, sources said.
Besides, Prime Minister Modi will meet some BJP Chief Ministers individually on Tuesday, sources said.
