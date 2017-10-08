Modi thanks hometown for warm welcome, says will work harder for nation

Vadnagar, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received an enthusiastic welcome from thousands gathered to greet him on his visit to his hometown Vadnagar on Sunday, thanked the people for the warm welcome and assured them he would work even harder for the nation.

“Coming back to one’s hometown and receiving such a warm welcome is special. I go back with your blessings and assure you that I will work even harder for the nation,” said Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

“Whatever I am today is due to values I have learnt on this soil, among you all in Vadnagar,” he added addressing a public meeting here.

Modi launched the “Intensified Mission Indradhanush” to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage.

“I am happy that I have got to inaugurate projects relating to the health sector, particularly Intensified Mission Indradhanush,” said Modi.

“Work is constantly being done to make healthcare affordable for the poor.”

Modi, who is visiting his hometown for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, had on Saturday tweeted about his visit.

“I look forward to visiting Vadnagar. This visit will bring back several memories from my childhood.”

The city has been decorated with flags and buntings for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Modi inaugurated the Rs 500 crore GMERS medical college and also interacted with the medical students in the classroom.

Modi also visited his school where he knelt and touched his forehead to the ground. He also offered prayers at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple here.

Modi used to vend tea as a young boy at the railway station here.

