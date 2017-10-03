Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS-style hospital in Himachal

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the foundation of a 750-bed AIIMS-style hospital in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh today (Tuesday). He will lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS),” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

“The 750 bed hospital will be built at a cost of approximately Rs 1,350 crore. In addition to healthcare, it will also provide medical education at the under-graduate and post-graduate level, besides nursing.”

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Una and a steel processing unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at Kandrori.

