More reforms after GST reaches revenue neutral status: Jaitley

Faridabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that “bigger economic reforms” can be thought of after the newly implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime reaches a revenue neutral status.

Jaitley made the remarks at the “Foundation Day” event of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN).

“Even reduction of tax slabs under the current GST regime can happen but only after it reaches a revenue neutral plus status,” he added.

