Morocco participates in Belgium anti-terrorism meet

Brussels, Oct 4 (IANS/MAP) Morocco on Wednesday participated in a quadripartite meeting in Belgium on cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting was organised by Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office in Mechelen, north of Brussels. It was also attended by representatives of Spanish and French public prosecutors’ offices.

Speaking at the meeting, Belgian Justice Minister Koen Geens underlined the strategic importance of the exchange of information between the countries in order to fight terrorism.

He also drew attention to the “enormous vacuum” that remained at the international level in terms of access to communication data. Morocco was represented at the meeting by a delegation from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

