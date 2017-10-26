Nail paint brand sets ‘longest manicure bar’ world record

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (IANS) American nail polish brand OPI has set a Guinness World Record for creating ‘The Worlds Longest Manicure Bar’.

The record was set on October 21 at an event held in Santa Monica here.

To achieve the goal, the brand created a 155 feet long manicure bar sprawled out along Santa Monica’s famous 3rd Street Promenade shopping area. Over 50 nail technicians were seated along the bar giving event attendees manicures, read a statement.

Several celebrities and influencers were in attendance, including actress Peyton List and Tom Bachik, celebrity manicurist.

“It was a very exciting moment for OPI to achieve a Guinness World Record for Longest Manicure Bar! To see so many nail technicians and so many fans come together to do something as grand and fun as setting a world record was a real treat,” said Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador.

The record was officially set and declared at 5 p.m. on October 21, with more than 500 manicures completed.

