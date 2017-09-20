Nathan Cullen Endorses Jagmeet Singh for Federal NDP Leader

OTTAWA – Nathan Cullen, five-term MP for Skeena—Bulkley Valley, NDP Critic for Ethics and Democratic Reform, has announced his support for Jagmeet Singh’s bid to lead the New Democratic Party of Canada.

“Jagmeet has shown that has he has both the ability to project a strong, progressive vision for Canada while proving himself humble and able to incorporate new ideas,” Cullen noted.

“All of the candidates are qualified and capable, with excellent qualities,” Cullen continued. “But only Jagmeet has demonstrated an ability to attract and motivate a broad, diverse group of Canadians. This skill is the very thing New Democrats and Canadians need right now.”

“Jagmeet is a strong social democrat, and his commitment to electoral reform and a green economy stand out strongly for me. He has also demonstrated an undeniable ability to connect with broad audiences through traditional outlets and social media – making a bigger platform for our party and our causes.” Cullen added.

“Jagmeet’s leadership will empower New Democrats to grow our party as well as cultivate organizers and leaders throughout the party, equipping us with the tools to win and to govern,” said Cullen.”

