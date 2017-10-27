New Chief Justice of Prince Edward Island the Supreme Court announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of the Tracey L. Clements, a judge of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island, to the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island.

She replaces the Jacqueline R. Matheson, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 1, 2017, after 29 years of distinguished service as a judge.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey L. Clements as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island. A proud Islander, her understanding – and deep appreciation – of Canada’s judicial system has been honed over a 20-year career as a practicing lawyer in PEI and, more recently, as a judge on the province’s Supreme Court. I trust that she will bring diligence, integrity and honour to her new role.”

— Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

