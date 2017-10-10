NIA will choke foreign terror funding: Rajnath

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called terrorism a “curse for the civilised society”, and said the NIA will soon choke the foreign fund trail to the terrorists operating in the country.

“Some people say that the National Investigation Agency has partially succeeded in stopping foreign terror funding. But I will say that the NIA will fully choke the foreign funding to terrorists in the country soon,” Singh said.

Inaugurating the counter-terror agency’s headquarters in Lodi Road here, Singh also said: “The NIA will bring down the morale of the terrorists.”

He said terrorism acts as a hindrance to development. Lauding the work of the probe agency for proving its credibility in the last eight-and-half years since its formation in 2008, Singh said the conviction rate of the agency was over 90 per cent.

Singh said investigating terror activities is a tough job. “But with the help of scientific investigation, it has filed perfect chargesheets,” the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister also hailed the NIA’s role in curbing the menace of fake currency which acted as an oxygen for terrorism.

