Nikka Zaildar 2 releasing on Sept 22

Nikka Zaildar 2, an upcoming Punjabi film directed by Simerjit Singh, written by Jagdeep Sidhu has Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa and Wamiqa Gabbi as the main lead roles. It is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 22. It is a romcom and a sequel to 2016 film Nikka Zaildar.

