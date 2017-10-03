No BPM between India, China this year

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Chinese army did not invite Indian army for a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) to mark China’s National Day this year, sources said.

BPMs are held between India and China at five points – Daulat Beg Oldie in northern Ladakh, Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Chusul in Ladakh, Bum-La near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Nathu-La in Sikkim.

Ceremonial BPMs are held on national days of both sides.

China, however, did not invite India for the meeting, sources said.

On India’s Independence Day this year, the meeting was not held after China did not respond to communication from Indian side over holding the meeting. According to Indian army, sweets were exchanged.

India and China were involved in a two and a half month long stand-of along the China border recently.

