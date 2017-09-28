North Korean firms in China ordered to close down

Beijing, (IANS) The Chinese government on Thursday ordered all North Korean companies based in the country to close by the end of 2017 in accordance with UN sanctions over Pyongyangs latest nuclear missile tests.

China’s Commerce Ministry said North Korean firms or joint ventures in China will be shut within 120 days of the UN decision, which was announced on September 12, Efe news reported.

The move comes amid intense international pressure on China to act to rein-in its neighbour.

Beijing had previously ordered banks to stop working with the North Korean regime following US concerns the Chinese government wasn’t being tough enough on the North Korean nuclear threat.

China is North Korea’s main trading partner and traditionally has remained a staunch political supporter. However, in recent months it has refrained from vetoing UN Security Council’s tough sanctions against Pyongyang.

Beijing continued to stress the need of promoting talks in order to reduce tensions in the region, while insisting that military force should not be an option.

The UNSC voted unanimously in September to increase sanctions on North Korea, banning its textile exports and capping fuel supplies.

The body’s action was triggered by North Korea’s sixth and largest nuclear test this month. It was the ninth Security Council sanctions resolution over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes since 2006.

Related posts:









