November Features Important Youth Jobs Initiative Events: Mayor Crombie

As we head into November, I want to highlight a number of exciting initiatives to help empower young people to reach higher in their careers, build professional networks and realize and pursue their aspirations, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said today.

I invite youth and businesses to take part in the 2nd Annual Mayor’s Youth Employment Expo on Sunday November 19, 2017, from 12-4PM at Mississauga Civic Centre (City Hall). For more information and to register for this free event, please visit www youthjobexpo.ca.

“Meet a variety of employers in an exhibition-like setting to learn more about their employment, volunteer and co-op opportunities among others,” Mayor Crombie said. “For young job seekers, explore employment and volunteer opportunities, network with local employers and sign up for a resume-writing, interview preparation or networking skills workshop,” Mayor Crombie added.

For employers, booth space is free and available on a first come, first served basis, Mayor Crombie said, adding that “Don’t miss out on this recruitment opportunity. Please register to reserve your booth space.”

“Please also join us on Wednesday, November 22, for the next Mayor’s Youth Speaker Series featuring Dr. Patrick Gunning,” Mayor Crombie said. “Dr. Gunning is a world-class researcher, scientist and entrepreneur who also serves as Canada Research Chair in Medical Chemistry Professor, Department of Chemical & Physical Sciences University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM).”

The event will take place from 7-9PM at UTM’s Instructional Centre Building. Space is limited and registration is mandatory at www.youthspeakerseries.ca.

“Many youth face multiple barriers including slow-job growth economies, low-quality jobs, skills mismatch and social discrimination, among others.”

“Research has shown that a strong network and connection to mentors can open doors for youth as they transition into the workforce. These role models provide important support both in navigating the job market as well as helping youth understand the skills and experience required to succeed.”

“Our speaker series is an ongoing series of keynote discussions. We will continue to feature prominent Canadians from different sectors, aimed at inspiring youth, and providing them with guidance as they prepare to enter the workforce.”

The inaugural Mayor’s Youth Speaker Series featured award winning journalist, Amanda Lang, from Bloomberg News. Click here to watch it.

“Upon being elected to office, I committed to tackling challenges surrounding youth unemployment,” Mayor Crombie said.

“Throughout this Council term, we have made important inroads toward helping local youth reach higher, as we move forward with a youth employment agenda,” Mayor Crombie concluded.

