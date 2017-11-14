On FB, gangster admits to killing Hindu leader

Amritsar: A Facebook post by gangster Saraj Singh Mintoo, prime accused in the killing of Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader Vipin Sharma, today left the police perplexed. In the post, he admitted to the crime, but said it was a revenge killing and should not be linked to any religion.

Police Commissioner SS Srivastava said they were ascertaining the origin of the message. “How do we know that this was posted by Saraj Mintoo himself or by someone else? We are in touch with the intelligence wing for a probe into the matter,” he pointed out.

He said the investigation carried out so far had brought forth the fact that the killing was the outcome of a gang rivalry between notorious gangsters Shubham Singh and Simarjit Singh. Mintoo is an accomplice of Shubham Singh.

In his post, Mintoo claimed that Sharma was behind the killing of Shubham’s father and suspended cop Baljinder Singh Kalu. Shubham Singh is also an accused in Sharma’s murder. Mintoo claimed that Sharma had arranged weapons for Kalu’s murder. He said the police should hold an inquiry which would reveal his relation with Kalu’s murderers.

The police have already made it clear that Vipin’s murder was not linked to any Sikh radical group. They had even pointed out that he was killed due to gang rivalry. Vipin was shot dead on October 30. One of the accused was identified as Mintoo on the basis of a CCTV footage. The police also named Shubham Singh and Dharminder Singh alias Goli Kazikot as accused in the case.

