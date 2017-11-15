Ontario Improving Transit for Commuters and Families in Mississauga

Ontario – Ontario is moving forward with the redevelopment of Meadowvale GO Station, to make taking public transit easier and more convenient for commuters and families in Mississauga.

Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation, and Bob Delaney, MPP for Mississauga-Streetsville, were at Meadowvale GO Station today to announce the next steps to design, build and finance the redevelopment of Meadowvale GO Station. Improvements to the Meadowvale GO Station will include:

A new station building

Reconfiguration of parking lot layouts, bus loop, and passenger pick-up/drop-offs

Accessible connections to train and bus platforms

Repair and replacement of damaged catch basins and storm sewer lines

Upgraded parking lot

Improved pedestrian connections and bicycle storage.

This station redevelopment is part of the largest rail project in Canada as Ontario transforms GO from a commuter transit system to a regional rapid transit system. Weekly trips across the entire GO rail network will grow from about 1,500 to nearly 6,000 by 2024-25, with more frequent rush-hour service coming to the Milton line.

Improving public transit for commuters and families is part of Ontario’s plan to create fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change. The plan includes a higher minimum wage and better working conditions, free tuition for hundreds of thousands of students, easier access to affordable child care, and free prescription drugs for everyone under 25 through the biggest expansion of medicare in a generation.

“This region is growing and so is demand for public transit. We are investing in greater convenience and comfort for commuters with improvements including a new station, accessible connections to train and bus platforms, new multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists, an upgraded parking lot, and safety upgrades to lighting and PA systems. These station expansions are just part of our plan to keep Ontario moving with a future-ready transportation network.” – Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation

