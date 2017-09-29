Ontario Supporting Parent Engagement at More Than 2,600 Schools 

Ontario is offering parents more possibilities to get involved in their children’s education, with support for more than 2,700 school-based and regional projects that will help boost the achievement of students.

Granville Anderson, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education, was at Port Perry High School today to make the announcement. The school council of Port Perry High School is receiving funding to provide parents with the tools and information to support their children’s mental health and well-being.

This year, the province is making an unprecedented investment in 2,670 schools and supporting 119 regional and province-wide projects through the Parents Reaching Out (PRO) Grants program. These grants support local school councils, Parent Involvement Committees and not-for-profit organizations working with parents in creating local solutions that help parents overcome barriers to getting more involved in their children’s learning.

This year’s PRO Grants are supporting a diverse range of projects, such as:

Family math nights for parents to learn more about strategies to support their children’s math learning.

Family fitness events to promote physical activity, healthy eating and positive mental health and well-being.

Information sessions for parents on transferable life skills and post-secondary education pathways available for their children.

Tools and resources to support parents from diverse communities in fostering inclusive learning environments at home and at school.

Studies show that when parents are more engaged in their children’s education, students are more likely to earn higher grades, have better behaviour and social skills, and continue their education at a higher level. These grants are part of the province’s commitment to supporting achievement, well-being, and equity, which are key priorities of Ontario’s renewed vision for education.

Supporting parent involvement in their children’s education is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.