Oust him, protesting Akalis tell Kejri

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs and party leaders today protested near the residence of Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the Capital, accusing AAP of double standards on the issue of drugs.They targeted Kejriwal for maintaining a “studied silence” on Leader of the Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who was summoned as an accused in a drug smuggling case by a Fazilka court.As the SAD protesters, carrying copies of the court order, tried to march towards Kejriwal’s residence, they were stopped by the Delhi Police, who used water cannons to disperse them.Later talking to the media, the SAD leaders said the use of force against them could not suppress the voice of Punjabis. They alleged that Kejriwal, instead of taking action against his leaders “who are indulging in drug smuggling to destroy the Punjab youth, is sheltering them”.SAD spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that it appeared that Kejriwal was apprehensive that if he took action against Khaira, he would expose him as a direct beneficiary of the drug money which was shown as election fund.

Related posts:









