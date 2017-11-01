Paid Parking to Begin in Streetsville

At its meeting of General Committee today, the City of Mississauga passed a recommendation to implement paid parking in areas of Streetsville beginning early in 2018.

“Paid parking in Streetsville allows the City to manage parking demands and encourages parking space turnover in the shopping area of Streetsville,” said Mickey Frost, Director of Works, Operations and Maintenance.

Paid parking will roll out in two phases. The first phase will include Queen Street South between Barry Avenue and Kerr Street and Municipal Parking Lot #9 located at Queen Street and Pearl Street:

Queen Street South on-street paid parking will be in effect from:

Monday to Saturday from 10am to 9pm



Sunday from noon to 6pm

Off-street paid parking in Municipal Parking Lot #9 will be in effect from:

Monday to Saturday from 6am to 9pm

Sunday from noon to 6pm



The cost for parking on-street and in Municipal Parking Lot #9 will be $1.50 per hour for the first two hours and $2 for the third hour. Parking will be allowed in these locations for a maximum of three hours.

“The City’s Municipal Parking team worked closely with the Streetsville Business Improvement Area (BIA) on the implementation of a paid parking plan and agreed that it was necessary for businesses to thrive,” added Frost. “Money received through paid parking will be used to offset costs of implementation and operation of paid parking infrastructure.”

The recommendation will go before City Council for final approval on November 8. Staff will bring forward a corporate report to General Committee in the fall-winter of 2018 for phase two of paid parking in Streetsville.

For more information about parking, visit mississauga.ca/parking or dial 311. For outside city limits call 905-615-4311.

