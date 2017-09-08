Pakistan has ‘done its best’ to counter terrorism: China

By Gaurav Sharma (14:58) Beijing, Sep 8 (IANS) After joining BRICS members in condemning terror groups based in Pakistan, China on Friday tried to mollify its all-weather friend saying “good brother and iron friend” Islamabad has “done its best” to counter terrorism.

In a press conference after meeting his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Asif, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that “no one understands Pakistan better than China”.

“When it comes to the issue of counter-terrorism, we believe Pakistan has done its best with a clear conscience. In comparison, some countries need to give Pakistan the full credit it deserves,” Wang Yi said, with Asif by his side.

Beijing had invited Asif for an official visit just after the conclusion of BRICS summit in Xiamen where the five-member bloc named Pakistan-based anti-India terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in its joint declaration.

The move was seen as a “victory” for India but caused worry among some Chinese experts who said it may put a strain on China-Pakistan ties.

Briefing the international press, Wang said terrorism is a global issue and tackling it needed concerted efforts from all countries.

“Instead of blaming each other, countries need to work with each other,” Wang said.

“Pakistan is a good brother and iron friend of China. No one knows Pakistan and understands Pakistan better than China. For years Pakistan has been a victim of terror, and more importantly Pakistan is an important participant in the international cooperation against terrorism.”

“The government and people of Pakistan made huge efforts and sacrifice in the fight against terrorism and such efforts and sacrifice are there for everyone to see.”

“The international community should recognise that,” he said.

China has always defended Pakistan over accusations of harbouring terrorists.

China has invested heavily in Pakistan and is building a $50 billion economic corridor, which is key to its ambitious Belt and Road project.

Related posts:









