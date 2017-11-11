Pakistan move to allow Jadhav to meet wife hailed

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) on Friday welcomed the decision of the Pakistan government “to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds”.

“It is a step in the right direction and it will send a positive message,” the Forum’s General Secretary for India Jatin Desai said here.

The PIPFPD also urged the Pakistan government to allow the parents of innocent Mumbai youth Hamid Ansari to meet him.

“They are trying desperately to meet him for a long time … ever since he went missing in Pakistan a few years ago,” he added.

The PIPFPD said it believed that both countries — India and Pakistan — must allow relatives of all arrested persons, including those from the fishing community, to meet them.

“Ideally, both countries should release all the fishermen and women from their custody. India-Pakistan Judicial Committee on Prisoners had also unanimously recommended this step,” said Desai.

