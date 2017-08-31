PAPILLON to be screened at Tiff on Sept 8, 15

PAPILLON

Based upon the Books “Papillon” and “Banco” by Henri Charrière

Based Upon the 1973 Screenplay “Papillon” by Dalton Trumbo and Lorenzo Semple Jr.



WORLD PREMIERE – SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Public Screening:

WORLD PREMIERE Thursday, September 7th, 9:30pm at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Toronto

Friday, September 8th, 2:30pm at the Elgin Theatre, Toronto

Friday, September 15th, 9:00pm at the Scotiabank Theatre 2, Toronto

Press and Industry Screening:

Friday, September 8th, 11:45am at the Scotiabank Theatre 12, Toronto

Tuesday, September 12th, 8:30am at the Scotiabank Theatre 4, Toronto

Director: Michael Noer

Screenwriter: Aaron Guzikowski

Producers: Joey McFarland, p.g.a., David Koplan, p.g.a., Ram Bergman and Roger Corbi

Director of Photography: Hagen Bogdanski

Production Designer: Tom Meyer

Editors: John Axelrad, ACE and Lee Haugen

Costume Designer: Bojana Nikitovic

Music By: David Buckley

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Yorick Van Wageningen, Roland Møller, Tommy Flanagan and Eve Hewson

Run Time: 133 minutes

Synopsis: Based on the international best-selling autobiography, PAPILLON follows the epic story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with quirky convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon’s escape, ultimately resulting in a bond of lasting friendship.

