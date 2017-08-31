PAPILLON to be screened at Tiff on Sept 8, 15
PAPILLON
Based upon the Books “Papillon” and “Banco” by Henri Charrière
Based Upon the 1973 Screenplay “Papillon” by Dalton Trumbo and Lorenzo Semple Jr.
WORLD PREMIERE – SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Public Screening:
WORLD PREMIERE Thursday, September 7th, 9:30pm at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Toronto
Friday, September 8th, 2:30pm at the Elgin Theatre, Toronto
Friday, September 15th, 9:00pm at the Scotiabank Theatre 2, Toronto
Press and Industry Screening:
Friday, September 8th, 11:45am at the Scotiabank Theatre 12, Toronto
Tuesday, September 12th, 8:30am at the Scotiabank Theatre 4, Toronto
Download the Film Still here
Director: Michael Noer
Screenwriter: Aaron Guzikowski
Producers: Joey McFarland, p.g.a., David Koplan, p.g.a., Ram Bergman and Roger Corbi
Director of Photography: Hagen Bogdanski
Production Designer: Tom Meyer
Editors: John Axelrad, ACE and Lee Haugen
Costume Designer: Bojana Nikitovic
Music By: David Buckley
Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Yorick Van Wageningen, Roland Møller, Tommy Flanagan and Eve Hewson
Run Time: 133 minutes
Synopsis: Based on the international best-selling autobiography, PAPILLON follows the epic story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with quirky convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon’s escape, ultimately resulting in a bond of lasting friendship.
Related posts: