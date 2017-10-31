Police arrest contract killer in Monik Jindal murder case

Nabha: Police on Tuesday arrested Bittu Singh, the contract killer in the Monik Jindal murder case.

Sources said Bittu had also been booked by Delhi Police earlier and had escaped from their custody.

Meanwhile, commission agents and police are at loggerheads over the purchase of four trolley-loads of paddy belonging to accused Sukhwinder Singh, who was arrested on Monday for the murder of Jindal.

Commission agents refused to buy the paddy brought by the family of the accused. They raised slogans against the Kotwali SHO for allegedly pressing them to buy the paddy.

Markets in Nabha town also remained closed in support of the commission agents. The commission agents said they would not buy the paddy of the accused as they had lost a member of the association.

The accused instead of returning Rs 38 lakh to the victim had murdered him, they said.

