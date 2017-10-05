Missing South Asian Girl – Police seeking community help

Region of Peel– Officers from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26 year-old female from the City of Mississauga.

Loveneet Kaur Mangat was last seen on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at approximately 6:00 a.m., at her residence located in the area of Shallford Road and Vernor Drive in the City of Mississauga. Investigators believe that Loveneet Kaur Mangat has travelled by transit to the Niagara Falls area.

Loveneet Kaur Mangat is described as South Asian, 5’6, slim build, light complexion with long black straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark pink shirt and a black jacket.

Family and police are concerned for Loveneet Kaur Mangat’s well-being. To see a photo of Loveneet Kaur Mangat please visit our website at www.peelpolice.on.ca

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loveneet Kaur Mangat is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.

