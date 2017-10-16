Police unseals hotel room where Pushkar was found dead

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi Police told a court here on Monday that it has unsealed a room in the Leela Palace hotel where former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in 2014.



Police told Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh that possession of room number 345, which has remained locked since January 17, 2014, has been handed over to the hotel authorities.



The court then disposed of the plea filed by the hotel.



The hotel’s management had told the court that as the room had been lying locked for a long time, termites, bugs and other pests had spoilt it and even the adjoining area.



The police had been delaying the handing over and sought more time to complete the probe.



The court had earlier this year ordered unsealing of the room and rapped the police, saying the hotel cannot be made to suffer merely because the investigating team cannot ascertain the cause of Pushkar’s death.

