‘Sarbat Khalsa’ organisers out to reunite ‘parallel’ jathedars

Amritsar: The “Sarbat Khalsa” organisers have initiated efforts to resolve differences between the “parallel” jathedars.‘Parallel’ jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Amrik Singh Anjala had yesterday said he and his colleagues had failed to live up to the expectations of those who had appointed them during the 2015 congregation.Though Ajnala didn’t say he had submitted his resignation, he refused to be part of any meeting scheduled by the “parallel” jathedars and appealed to the Sikh community to find his replacement.Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, general secretary of the United Akal Dal (UAD), main organiser of the Sarbat Khalsa, said talks were on to bring them all on one platform. “We are organising a meeting so that their differences can be sorted out,” he added.“Acting jathedar” of the Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand said the issue was being blown out of proportion. He assured that they would all be together at the Golden Temple soon to deliberate over Panthic issues.“We never step up an inch without consulting Ajnala on any issue. Had there been any difference of opinion, he could have approached us directly. We will resolve grudges, if any, without any outside support,” he added.“Jathedar” of the Takht Damdama Sahib Baljit Singh Daduwal said he too had no inkling about any issue over which Ajnala could have a diverse opinion. “There must be a lack of communication between us which led to this confusion. The meeting scheduled at the Golden Temple on November 13 was postponed due to ill-health of Singh Saheb (Mand),” he said.Sources said UAD members were in touch with the trio and also held a secret meeting with Mand and Daduwal in Malwa.It has been learnt that Ajnala was unhappy over the “soft” approach of Mand and Daduwal over certain issues that led to friction among them.

