Prepared to fight at any time: IAF chief

Ghaziabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa, on Sunday said the Indian Air Force (IAF) is prepared to fight at any time.

“Notwithstanding the pace of ongoing acquisition, modernisation, indigenisation effort and our desire for peace, we are prepared to fight at a short notice should the need arise,” Dhanoa said in his address on the occasion of 85th Air Force Day at the Hindon Air Force base.

The IAF chief also said losses during peacetime is a cause of concern.

He made the remark two days after five air force personnel and two army personnel were killed in a chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF helicopter Mi-17 V5 crashed in Tawang near the India-China border on October 6.

