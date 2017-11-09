Prime Minister concludes official visit to Vietnam

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his visit to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and will now travel to Da Nang, Vietnam, to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting on

November 10 and 11.

While in Hanoi, Prime Minister Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. Together, they announced a comprehensive partnership that will enhance cooperation between Canada and Vietnam, grow both economies, and strengthen the middle class.

During his meetings with Vietnamese leaders, Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the importance of Canadian values, including respect for human rights, diversity, inclusion, and gender equality. The leaders also explored ways to deepen relations between both countries, increase trade and investment, and bolster our shared prosperity.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Prime Minister Trudeau visited the Stock Exchange, where he participated in a gong ceremony and met with Canadian and Vietnamese business leaders to discuss the benefits of progressive trade. Finally, he spoke to students at Ton Duc Thang University about the value of education, youth empowerment, and the strong educational connections between both countries.

“I thank Prime Minister Phúc and the people of Vietnam for their warmth and hospitality. I am encouraged by our joint partnership agreement and know it will go a long way in advancing our ongoing dialogue on the promotion and protection of human rights, and creating opportunities for our middle class.” – Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

