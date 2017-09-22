Prime Minister concludes successful week at the United Nations General Assembly 

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded a successful week in New York, where he participated in the opening of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening multilateralism and the rules-based international order, championing diversity and inclusion, and advancing human rights, including gender equality, women’s empowerment, and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

At UNGA, the Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s pledge to deliver true, meaningful, and lasting reconciliation between Canada and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. He outlined Canada’s efforts on climate change, and the importance of forging progressive trade agreements that emphasize fairness and real benefits for everyone. He also stressed that gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls grow stronger economies and communities.

On the margins of UNGA, the Prime Minister met with many of his counterparts to discuss issues of mutual interest, including climate change, security, and gender equality, as well as ways to resolve the crises in Myanmar and Venezuela.

Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister joined the UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Circle of Leadership on the prevention of and response to sexual exploitation and abuse in United Nations operations. Canada has contributed $600,000 to the UN Trust Fund on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, in addition to supporting the Special Coordinator on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

On September 19, Prime Minister Trudeau was honoured by the Atlantic Council with the Global Citizen Award for his work on inclusiveness, diversity, and economic growth that works for everyone. At the event, he underscored the importance of fundamental democratic principles for global peace and security, and reiterated that there has never been a greater need for vigilance in the post-war era given the various and complex challenges the world is facing.

The following day, Prime Minister Trudeau spoke to thousands of young people at WE Day UN to mobilize youth action on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which strive to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. At the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, he discussed how leaders can create a more transparent, equitable, and sustainable global economy and pointed to the free trade agreement between Canada and Chile – the first among G7 countries to include a gender section – as a model for others to follow.

At Bill and Melinda Gates’ inaugural Goalkeepers event, Prime Minister Trudeau discussed the importance of Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy. He welcomed Melinda Gates’ announcement that the Gates Foundation will provide $20 million to strengthen women’s groups worldwide. In June, Canada announced $150 million in funding over five years to support grassroots women’s organizations – which are leading gender equality campaigns around the world, yet remain unrecognized and underfunded. Canada will continue to use its voice to encourage other donors to support grassroots women’s organizations.