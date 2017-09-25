Prime Minister helps launch the Invictus Games Toronto 2017

Ontario – Canadians are committed to honouring the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans for their service and sacrifices. In this spirit, Canada is proud to host this year’s Invictus Games – the only international adaptive sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill active duty and Veteran service members.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today helped launch the Invictus Games Toronto 2017. The Games were officially opened by His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met with the Canadian athletes to wish them well as they get ready to take on competitors from around the world.

The Invictus Games inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect of those who serve their country. They provide a unique opportunity for people to show support for ill, wounded, and injured soldiers, and their families.

The Invictus Games were created by His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales as a way to honour these heroes. Eight days of competitions will take place at state-of-the-art sport venues across Toronto. This year’s Invictus Games bring together 550 competitors from 17 countries to compete in a dozen adaptive sports.

“The Invictus Games are a unique and powerful way to honour those who have sacrificed so much on behalf of their country. They represent the best and deserve our gratitude forever. Over the next eight days, the Invictus Games will put the spotlight on the strength and resilience that characterized their service. Sophie and I wish every competitor the best of luck.” — Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

