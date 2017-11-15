Prime Minister launches Canada.ca/Results 

This new website reports publicly on the progress we have made to deliver real and meaningful results for Canadians. It also gives Canadians a sense of the results they should expect to see and how we intend to make change real.

Using Canada.ca/Results, Canadians will be able to track progress for each of the mandate letter commitments and top government-wide priorities, such as fighting climate change, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, growing our economy, and strengthening the middle class.

Over the past two years, we have taken significant strides to fulfill our mandate. This progress would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of public servants, who make a real difference in Canadians’ lives every day.

Today’s launch is only the first step – we will continue to improve Canada.ca/Results to enhance its functionality, and we intend to update the website often as commitments progress.