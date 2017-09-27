Promote culture of excellence, innovation, urges Venkaiah Naidu

Bengaluru, (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday stressed on promoting the culture of excellence and innovation among young scientists in the country, stating that “innovation plays a key role in driving knowledge-based economy”.

In his address at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here, he said: “Over the last century, many illustrious and legendary scientists like Sir C.V. Raman and Dr. C.N.R. Rao have shaped this institute. Excellence has been the hallmark, and innovation the all pervading spirit of this institution.”

“Innovation plays a key role in driving knowledge-based economy,” said Naidu, who was visiting the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the IISc as a part of his two-day visit to the southern state.

“This is the time for India to capitalise on its demographic advantage as 65 percent of the population is below 35,” he added.

Young scientists must be encouraged to come out with “out-of-the-box solutions or disruptive technologies” that will help in leapfrogging development, he said, calling for an ecosystem to be created in every scientific institution for excellence to be the touchstone and directors and team leaders should make efforts in mentoring talented students and young scientists.

From making India one of the leading powers in space technology to using technology for socio-economic development, urban planning, telecommunications and meteorological services Indian scientists have shown that they can rise to the occasion, Naidu said.

“All this has been possible because of the quest for excellence,” he added.

Quoting a survey released by scientific publishing company Springer Nature, he said that India ranked second amongst the countries with highest increase in contribution to high-quality scientific research just next to China last year.

India has shown improvements in areas including infrastructure, business sophistication, knowledge and technology and creative outputs, he added.

According to Naidu, for our country to be able to expand its knowledge networks, there is a need for partnerships.

“It is not possible for government to do this alone. We need creative partnership arrangements so that our efforts are useful for the larger humanity,” he said.

The academic circles, industries, and the government must look at societal challenges and work through collaborations and partnerships, he added.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy were also present on the occasion.

