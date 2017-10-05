Protecting a Woman’s Right to Choose

Ontario Introduces Bill to Create Safe Access to Abortion Services

Ontario is protecting a woman’s right to choose and access abortion services without fear of interference, intimidation or harassment.

Today, Attorney General Yasir Naqvi and Indira Naidoo-Harris, Minister for the Status of Women, announced that the government will introduce the Safe Access to Abortion Services Act, 2017. The bill would, if passed, protect the safety, security, health, and privacy of women and health care providers by allowing for safe access zones to be established around clinics and facilities that offer abortion services, the homes of clinic staff, and the homes and offices of other regulated health professionals who provide these services.

Safe access zones are spaces where activities such as advising a person to refrain from accessing abortion services, abortion-related protests and activities that intimidate or interfere with individuals accessing or providing abortion services would be prohibited. In safe access zones around homes, similar activities would be prohibited if they are directly targeted at, or are about the clinic staff member or health professional who lives in the home.

The legislation would also prohibit harassing conduct anywhere in Ontario, directed at clinic staff and regulated health professionals who provide abortion services.

“Our government is standing up for every woman’s right to choose, and protecting the safety of abortion service providers. The proposed safe access zones would mean that patients, visitors and staff are able to enter and depart from clinics and facilities that provide abortion services in a manner that protects their safety, security, health and privacy.” – Yasir Naqvi, Attorney General “Our government’s proposed safe access zones would protect a woman’s fundamental right to fair and equal access to safe abortion. It’s an important step forward, and one that strengthens the rights of all women in Ontario. Women in our province should be able to access health care, free from the threat or fear of violence or harassment.” – Indira Naidoo-Harris, Minister of the Status of Women

