Punjab ex-Minister Langah excommunicated from Sikh panth

Amritsar, Oct 5 (IANS) A week after he was booked in a rape case, former Akali Minister Sucha Singh Langah was on Thursday excommunicated by the Sikh clergy from the Sikh Panth (community).

The edict was made public by Akal Takht Jathedar Gurbachan Singh at the Akal Takht inside the Golden Temple complex here, following a decision by the five Sikh high priests.

On September 29, Langah — a baptised Sikh — was booked on charges of rape, extortion, and cheating on a complaint by a woman employee of the state police.

Langah was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gurdaspur City police station after the woman, a widow, complained that he had been raping her since 2009.

Langah termed it “political vendetta” just before the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat bypoll on October 11.

Police sources said the woman had attached a video clipping along with her police complaint to substantiate her claim. The video clipping has gone viral.

The complainant alleged that Langah cheated her by selling her properties and extorted money from her.

The former Shiromani Akali Dal Minister was on Wednesday sent to police remand till October 9 after he surrendered in a Gurdaspur court.

Related posts:









