Quebec religious neutrality bill vote today

Egyptian women wearing "Niqab" line up outside a polling station to vote in the second round of a referendum on a disputed constitution drafted by Islamist supporters of President Mohammed Morsi in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

The Liberal government’s Bill 62 on religious neutrality would prohibit public workers, as well as those receiving a public service, from covering their face.

Where does it apply?

All Quebec ministries

All school boards, universities, public health-care institutions

All subsidized daycare centres

All municipalities, public transit authorities, and the Montreal region’s train agency, the RMT

All doctors, dentists and midwives

Related posts: